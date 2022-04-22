In Stylist’s new digital series In the Red, we investigate how debt is really impacting young women in 2022 – from our connection with credit cards and shopping to examining how debt informs our relationships, our beauty regimes and the way we operate in the world.

Everyone has a passion they’re committed to that must be attained at all costs. For many women, it’s beauty. No matter how low the bank balance or how deep the overdraft, money will always be found to preen and pluck, to shape eyebrows, manicure nails and hydrate skin.

Beauty routines are personal. For many, they are a form of essential self-care and a part of our every day that makes us feel good. But, beauty is also big business. The UK beauty industry is set to be worth around £12.03 billion in 2022 and shows no signs of slowing down. It remains one of the only industries that continues to enjoy a boom period even in times of economic recession.