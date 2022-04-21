In Stylist’s new digital series In the Red, we investigate how debt is really impacting young women in 2022 – from our connection with credit cards and shopping to examining how debt informs our relationships, our beauty regimes and the way we operate in the world.

When was the last time you bought something in cash?

It’s probably been a while since you hunted for change in your purse or passed a £20 note across a till.

As our busy modern lives have become faster and more hectic, our payment options have evolved to slot into the hustle and bustle so that paying for everyday items can be done almost instantaneously with a glance at our mobile phone screen or the press of a thumbprint.