Formally, exposure therapy is a form of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) that’s usually used for treating phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety, and it’s carried out by a psychotherapist or specialized practitioner. What we are talking about here, though, is using some of the techniques and principles to make facing your finances easier if you experience high levels of anxiety around money – so that the inclination to bury your head in the sand becomes weaker, and you can engage with your finances in a more relaxed and controlled way.

If your anxiety around money is causing you to avoid observing or making decisions about your finances, then the first step is to put regular checking into place. I would suggest that checking your balances and budget once per day is sufficient to get the benefits of exposure without accidentally introducing a new compulsion to check your bank account every five minutes ‘just in case’, because that’s not good for your financial wellbeing either.

You should find that, after a few days, the little jolt of anxiety that you feel as you open your banking app starts to grow quieter and maybe even subsides, while you’ll also start to feel more confident and relaxed when tapping your debit card at the checkout or even talking about money with friends. Exposing yourself to your financial situation repeatedly will help you to take ownership of it and, eventually, make you feel more empowered to change it if and when you want or need to.