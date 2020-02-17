Are you and your partner considering opening a joint bank account? Here, a financial expert explains what you need to know before opening your first joint account.

Brits wait an average of 5.5 years before combining their finances with a partner, according to new research from Marcus by Goldman Sachs. After all, in the hierarchy of commitments, opening a joint bank account trumps marriage, co-habitation and even having a baby in many couples’ eyes. So, is there ever a good time to shack up financially? And what do you need to discuss with your partner before taking the plunge? We asked Samantha Seaton, CEO of financial management app Moneyhub, for her tips on joining finances with your beau.

Joint bank account: have a practice run first

If you’re living together, try opening a joint bank account for your bills first. It’s a good way to test out shared financial responsibility and ensure that you’re both paying equal amounts for the rent or mortgage, as well other household finances.

Joint bank account: make a joint savings account for a shared goal

Whether it’s a house or a holiday to Hawaii, why not make your first joint account a savings account with a specific goal in mind? This is not only another good way of having a trial run, it can also help to create a sense of excitement around joining up with your partner as a financial team.

Joint bank account: remember your credit score can be affected

Living with a partner or being married won’t affect your credit score, but opening a joint bank account and sharing a mortgage will. This is because you’ll be co-scored together. If one of you has a bad credit score, it’s worth thinking about keeping your money separate and taking steps to improve the score before becoming financially linked.

Joint bank account: iron out financial worries beforehand

Does your partner spend more than you do? Does one of you earn more (and should that partner therefore pay more towards your rent or mortgage?) What happens if one of you wants to buy something expensive for themselves? To what extent should you run your spending past each other? These are all questions you need to hash out before you take the plunge.

Joint bank account: be ready to be adaptable

Prepare to re-negotiate the agreements you made when you opened the account as you progress through different life stages. Having children, losing a job or getting a promotion can all change the status quo, and you have to be prepared to adapt as needed.