If there’s one thing we know for sure: money is on a lot of our minds at the moment.

As the UK reaches record levels of inflation, new figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest that many of us are cutting back on fuel and clothing as rising prices make us question what we can truly afford.

Whether you’re a spender (hello treat brain) or saver, credit card company Aqua, alongside financial therapist Vicky Reynal have identified six distinct money personalities that reveal our emotional engagement with money and credit, as well as how best we can manage our finances.