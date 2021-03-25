Money can be a stressful part of our lives and yet we rarely discuss our finances. You may not think much about your money mindset - most likely because our immediate thoughts tend to be negative - but it can be an important step to develop healthy budgeting habits and plan for the future.

We’ve teamed up with SmartPurse for a day of discussions and workshops to help you get a grip on your money and approach your finances with confidence. Join us on Saturday 10 April for Money Rally where you will hear from financial experts as well as some recognisable speakers.