Money Rally 2021: get tips on how to manage your money at our online event

Join Stylist and SmartPurse for a day of expert-led virtual workshops on everything from saving and investing to debt-management, to help you take control of your personal finances and ease your worries and fears around money.

Money can be a stressful part of our lives and yet we rarely discuss our finances. You may not think much about your money mindset - most likely because our immediate thoughts tend to be negative - but it can be an important step to develop healthy budgeting habits and plan for the future.

We’ve teamed up with SmartPurse for a day of discussions and workshops to help you get a grip on your money and approach your finances with confidence. Join us on Saturday 10 April for Money Rally where you will hear from financial experts as well as some recognisable speakers.

Tickets are £9 and include access to all live panels and workshop of your choice, one month’s free access to SmartPurse’s digital money school (normally £96) and a digital goody bag to support your learning.

Money Rally 2021: the timetable

  • Finding financial success

    Money Rally: Gemma Cairney, Emma Sayle, Amanda Thomson and Ruby Wax

    10-11.40am

    Panel discussion with Ruby Wax, Gemma Cairney, Emma Sayle and Amanda Thomson.

    We all know that success very rarely comes easily and we learn the hard way that our failures mould us into successful women. Our powerful speakers join Stylist’s Chloe Gray and Jude Kelly, co-Founder of SmartPurse, to discuss the ups and downs of their careers and how money has helped or hindered their success in business and in life.

  • Mindfulness class: helping you ease your fear and anxieties around money

    Money Rally event speaker Nahid de Belegonne
    Money Rally: Nahid de Belegonne

    11.40am-12pm

    Following our first panel session, Nahid de Belegonne will guide you through a breath and somatic movement lesson. This break is to help clear your mind and de-stress your thoughts around money worries by recognising your fears and pushing through them.

  • Your money mindset and money belief systems

    Money Rally event speakers Dr Leyla Hussein, Catherine Morgan and Christine Luken
    Money Rally: Dr Leyla Hussein, Catherine Morgan and Christine Luken.

    12-1.20pm

    Panel discussion with Dr Leyla Hussein, Catherine Morgan and Christine Luken.

    Why do we tend to think negatively about money? Why is it something to be whispered about and rarely discussed? With our amazing panellists, Stylist’s Jazmin Kopotsha and Olga Miller, co-Founder of SmartPurse, will explore our money attitudes. We’ll challenge each other – and you – to think of money in a more positive light, talk about how to develop healthy habits and explore what financial freedom means for us.

  • Practical workshops on how to manage your money with the future in mind

    SmartPurse's Olga Miller and Julie Endicott join practical workshops
    Money Rally: SmartPurse's Olga Miller and Julie Endicott join practical workshops

    1.40-2.30pm 

    Money workshops 

    Choose from one of the following workshops to learn practical tips relevant to your personal financial situation. These expert-led classes will arm you with tips on budgeting, saving and investing. Each workshop has an accompanying worksheet to support your learning.

    Overcoming debt workshop: 

    Join this workshop to understand how to manage your debt and escape your debt cycle.

    Streamline your savings workshop: 

    How can we women maximise our ROI? Learn life moment-based planning and money savings tips whatever your goals.

    Boost your investments workshop: 

    Want to start investing but don’t know where to start? This workshop will discuss sustainable investing, the stock market, long-term planning vs risk and how to be ready for the worst.

  • Mindfulness class: calm your mind with somatic movement

    Money Rally event speaker Nahid de Belegonne
    Money Rally: Nahid de Belegonne

    2.30-2.45pm 

    Nahid will lead you through a calming mindfulness session using breathwork, gentle somatic movement and restorative poses to give your mind a break.

  • Creating a plan of action

    Olga Miller and Jude Kelly, co-Founders of SmartPurse

    2.45-3pm 

    Following your workshop, the Smartpurse and Stylist teams wrap up with a practical session where you fill in your practical sheets and commit to a spending plan for the next six months.

Want to hear more?

Join us for Money Rally: money mindset 2021 on Saturday 10 April 10am-3pm. Tickets are available to purchase now.

