“In nearly all developed countries, women have less money saved than men at every stage of their lives,” writes financial journalist Annabelle Williams in her new book, Why Women Are Poorer Than Men And What We Can Do About It, in which she sets out to get to the bottom of why the modern world is rigged unfairly in men’s favour.

In the extract below, she explores why women have been sold the lie that their self-worth is tied up in their salary and how we can dispel this damaging myth.