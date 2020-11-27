As part of the event, there was a headline panel discussion called Where’s my money? A 21st-century recession. SmartPurse co-founder Olga Miler was joined by Dame Inga Beale, former CEO of Lloyd’s of London, Jack Collier, CMO of Mettle by NatWest, Tracy Browne, director of Tilney Investment Management Services, and Daniella Jenkins, national executive of the Women’s Equality Party and pensions policy advisor to the Women’s Budget Group.

The panel discussed pensions, the recession and the gender pay gap, and when asked for the one recommendation they want to give women about finances to take into 2021, here are the answers they gave…