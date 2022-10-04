The UK mortgage market is in turmoil – and the cost of borrowing just went up
Katie Rosseinsky
Published
After hundreds of mortgages were withdrawn from the market last week, providers have started to introduce new deals, but the average for a two-year fixed rate deal has increased significantly.
It’s been a seriously turbulent week for the mortgage market.
After the mini-budget was unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor of the exchequer, on 23 September, the value of the pound dropped to a record low against the dollar. This was linked to concerns about the impact that Kwarteng’s economic plans (which included getting rid of the top rate of tax on high earners, a plan that has since been abandoned in a major U-turn) would have on the UK’s financial stability.
Very quickly, mortgage providers started to pull products from the market. Last Tuesday (27 September), The Guardian reported that nearly 300 deals had been withdrawn in 24 hours, and financial information service Moneyfacts has since estimated that more than 40% of deals have been pulled in the aftermath of the mini-budget.
This uncertainty was linked to the steep rise in gilt yields, the interest paid on government bonds. Banks typically use them to price their fixed-rate mortgages, and these rapid changes made it difficult to set rates.
Now, major banks are returning with new fixed-rate mortgage offerings, and the interest rates are almost at 6%.
According to Moneyfacts, the average rate for a two-year fixed deal is now at 5.75%, compared to 4.74% on the day of Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which puts these rates at their highest level since December 2008.
It’s a huge rise compared to last December, when the average two-year fixed deal was 2.34%, and will stretch finances even further at a time when many households are already feeling the effect of significant price hikes for energy bills and essentials.
Providers including Barclays, NatWest, Nationwide and Virgin Money are among those who have returned to the market already, while Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, is expected to launch its new rates tomorrow (5 October).
The tumultuous state of the market has made the last week a deeply stressful one for buyers, with widespread reports of chains collapsing in the wake of rising rates and the lack of mortgage products available. People needing to remortgage their properties are also being hit by higher rates, while those on standard variable rates are also likely to be impacted by rate hikes in the coming weeks.
What about first-time buyers? It’s important to note that the situation is changing at pace and is subject to many variables, meaning that the outlook could shift significantly over the coming weeks, and even experts are struggling to make concrete predictions right now.
With the cost of borrowing shooting up, though, first-timers may find that their budget no longer goes as far as it did even a few weeks ago. Plus, with providers now likely to impose even tighter limits on what prospective buyers can borrow, they might need to present a significantly higher deposit in order to secure a better rate.
Images: Getty