This uncertainty was linked to the steep rise in gilt yields, the interest paid on government bonds. Banks typically use them to price their fixed-rate mortgages, and these rapid changes made it difficult to set rates.

Now, major banks are returning with new fixed-rate mortgage offerings, and the interest rates are almost at 6%.

According to Moneyfacts, the average rate for a two-year fixed deal is now at 5.75%, compared to 4.74% on the day of Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which puts these rates at their highest level since December 2008.

It’s a huge rise compared to last December, when the average two-year fixed deal was 2.34%, and will stretch finances even further at a time when many households are already feeling the effect of significant price hikes for energy bills and essentials.

Providers including Barclays, NatWest, Nationwide and Virgin Money are among those who have returned to the market already, while Halifax, Britain’s largest mortgage lender, is expected to launch its new rates tomorrow (5 October).