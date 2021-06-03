You might assume a typical scam victim would be an elderly person, but new research from Visa has revealed this isn’t the case at all.

Because, while 73% of people perceive fraud as an issue that affects older generations, it’s actually those who are under 35s that are the most likely to fall victim to fraud.

That’s right; while millennials and Gen Z assume themselves to be tech savvy and streetwise enough not to get caught out by scammers, this new data is testament to just how polished and elaborate fraud can be in today’s world.