At the end of my tether, after hawking the few possessions I owned that were worth anything and realising working one Saturday a week for £60 was not worth the strain on my psyche, I broke my overdraft cycle with a Personal Loan. I have to pay back £8,000 in total over five years, once the interest has been added on. This was a desperate attempt to try and regain a modicum of control over a situation that had left me googling ‘sugar baby earnings per month’.

So to solve my debt problem, I decided it was… time to get into more debt. As the popularity of payday loans will attest, there aren’t many options for those in financial holes. It’s why so many end up accepting overdraft debt as immovable - and maintainable - until their circumstances change, leaving them to live month to month.

Now my overdraft is finally frozen at £300. This is my last chance, and I’ll be making some changes. I’ve made the decision to go on a cash-only diet as I’ve proven time and time again that I simply don’t have the willpower to wield a card responsibly. Plus, the three-day waiting period for contactless purchases to register with the bank is far too dangerous. Analogue money is unambiguous: once the budget is gone, that’s it. I’ve also rediscovered the joys of home cooking over ordering expensive takeaways, and reconnected with the elements via a free, walking-only commute. My oyster card is saved for emergency occasions (not that I’ll need it for a while – I’m not going to be going out for long time). If this is what it takes, so be it. Not everyone can see the end in sight though.

“I’m trying my hardest [to get out of my overdraft], but it’s pretty much impossible,” says 23-year-old Laura.

“I live in a modest flat in Zone 2 in London with my fiancé, and neither of us have particularly high-paying jobs. When I get paid each month, I’m momentarily in the green, then fall back into the overdraft wormhole once rent and bills have been paid. That’s long before I even think about buying food or going for a pint.”

Hayley, 28, reports a similar feeling of hopelessness.

“It’s been so long that [my overdraft] is just a part of my life now,” she says, of the £1,500 of debt she’s carried with her for 10 years.

“I have a full time job but it’s not enough to get by and also pay off my debts. I scrape by every month, living paycheque to paycheque. I also have a credit card which I’m indebted to, so I try and pay that off each time I get paid, but inevitably I end up spending back on that card. I live in the red on that, and it’s really scary.”