In Stylist’s new digital series In the Red, we investigate how debt is really impacting young women in 2022 – from our connection with credit cards and shopping to examining how debt informs our relationships, our beauty regimes and the way we operate in the world.

One day, when Billie Walker was a teenager, her mum told her some big news: she was putting away money to take her daughter on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday when she turned 18.

The excitement lasted for a few months, which Walker spent daydreaming about where they might go and what they might do. But the next thing she knew, her mum was remortgaging their house and the trip was off the table.