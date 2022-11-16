Asking for a pay rise can be a daunting prospect. We may go to work to earn money, but talking openly about our salaries and how much we’re worth is difficult.

But despite how uncomfortable it may feel, asking for a pay rise is an essential part of making progress in your career.

It’s also an important way to fight the gender pay gap. According to a YouGov survey of 16,000 adults published in April this year, 43% of men have asked for a pay rise in the past, compared to only a third of women.