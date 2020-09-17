5 common pension misconceptions that could be costing you money

We all know pensions aren’t the most exciting of topics – but that doesn’t make them any less important.

With all of the jargon, rules and regulations that come with saving for retirement, it can often feel easier to bury our heads in the sand and put off ‘proper saving’ until later in life. But that needs to change.

Why? Because, according to a report published at the beginning of the year by NOW Pensions and the Pensions Policy Institute, on average, a woman’s pension wealth is less than a third of a man’s when they reach retirement age – meaning we could be missing out on £106,000 of pension in our pockets.

With this in mind, it’s more important than ever that we start thinking about our futures and investing in our retirement – and to do that, we need to educate ourselves about the complexities of pension savings and the misconceptions that continue to cloud the conversation.