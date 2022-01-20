According to the Office for National Statistics, prices of everything from food to furniture have gone up at their fastest rate in nearly 30 years, alongside an energy bill crisis that has seen inflation rise to its highest level since 1992.

And while the data is worrying, it can be hard to comprehend just how much of an impact the rising cost of living will have on our everyday lives.

But as food writer and author Jack Monroe demonstrated in a recent series of tweets, the effects of soaring food costs are already being felt widely.

“Woke up this morning to the radio talking about the cost of living rising a further 5%. It infuriates me the index that they use for this calculation, which grossly underestimates the real cost of inflation as it happens to people with the least. Allow me to briefly explain,” she wrote in a thread that has garnered over 40,000 likes and been read by 3.5 million people.