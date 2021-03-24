Although our newfound reliance on technology is not the only factor at play here – there’s been a huge surge in coronavirus-related scams taking advantage of the current climate, for example – it’s definitely taken its toll, with many people who never imagined they’d be caught out by a scam being affected.

Emmeline Hartley, 28, is one of those people. Despite believing she’d done her due diligence to avoid being caught, she lost hundreds of pounds after falling victim to a scam that started with a text claiming she had a shipping fee to pay on a Royal Mail parcel.

After filling in her details on what she didn’t know was a fake Royal Mail website, she was met by a call from someone claiming to be from her bank, informing her that she had actually fallen victim to a scam, and that someone now had access to her accounts. To protect her money, the caller instructed her to transfer her money to a “safe” new account.