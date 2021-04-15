The 1p Challenge

To take part in the 1p savings challenge, all you need to do is increase the amount you save everyday by 1p. That means that you’d start by putting away 1p, then 2p and so on.

Although the 1p challenge was originally designed as a year-long challenge starting on 1 January, there’s nothing to stop you joining halfway through (you’d start by saving £1.05 today and then increasing from there if so) or starting from scratch and building up until you hit £3.65 this time next year.

If you bank with Monzo, you can even set up your account to do this challenge automatically.

The Weekly ‘No Spend Day’ Challenge

Although you won’t necessarily see the amount of money you save via this challenge by Chloé (@chloesdealclub on Instagram), it definitely works.

To take part, all you need to do is pick one day of the week where you won’t spend any money. You can change the day you do this on every week if you fancy, but make sure you have at least one 24-hour period where no money leaves your account.