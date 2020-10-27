Clare Seal of money-saving Instagram account @myfrugalyear knows exactly how much financial stress can negatively affect your mental health, and it’s something that she frequently discusses on her feed. But she managed to turn her own finances around and has built a huge following of people who love her tips on saving any amount, whether large or small, through everything from standing orders to savings challenges.

So we asked her for her best advice on saving money in the run-up to Christmas, to help alleviate your worries and really enjoy the holiday period:

Work out a realistic budget

“It’s impossible to save successfully without a functioning budget, so make sure that yours is working for you. The concept of budgeting is fairly simple – it’s just balancing what comes in and what goes out, and deciding what to do with what’s leftover. But sticking with it can be tricky. Having a fair, realistic budget that allows for saving and enjoyment is key.”

Use a visual motivator

“One of my favourite things to do with any financial target, and one of the tools I’ve included in my next book, is to create a 10x10 grid, and then colour in a square every time you’ve saved 1% of your goal total. So, if you’re aiming to save £500, you colour in a square each time you add £5 to your savings.”