Hands up if your new year’s resolution is to save more money? As the cost of living crisis rages on (with little to no governmental support), it’s no wonder we’re all looking for ways to ease the financial burden on our households any way that we can.

Last year, research by Yorkshire Building Society revealed that almost a fifth (19%) of UK adults have less than £100 in savings. And while there isn’t always a clear way to cut back when our budgets are already stretched, it seems plenty of us are looking for money savings challenges to take part in ahead of the new year.

According to Pinterest, who identified the trend, people are trying to make a tough topic feel rewarding by turning to accessible and entertaining ways to kickstart their savings. Searches for the likes of “budget challenge” have increased by over 135%, aided by growing popularity of FinTok, as we find ourselves looking to alternative sources for guidance.