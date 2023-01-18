We’ve all heard the saying, “If you can’t buy it twice, you can’t afford it,” but how many of us actually live by this?

While the idea of any money-related motto usually makes my eyes instantaneously roll counter-clockwise, there is something to be said about purchasing something you want and knowing that it isn’t breaking the bank or that you won’t need to make any cutbacks in order to make up for that one coveted purchase.

According to Monzo, 94% of women are concerned about the cost of living crisis getting worse in 2023, showing that money is truly on all of our minds – but we shouldn’t need to completely deprive ourselves of purchasing one or two things that we love – and a new money-saving trend could be the key to both saving and treating ourselves all at once.