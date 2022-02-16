According to Dr Brooks, there are three main psychological techniques scammers are currently using to trick people – time pressure and illusions of scarcity, authority bias and greed and status.

Brooks explains that each of these techniques tend to apply to a different kind of fraud, but warns that they can be used in any situation to force someone into making a poorly judged decision.

Time pressure and illusions of scarcity

“The first major tactic that we see is time pressure,” Dr Brooks explains. “Psychologically, we tend to make poor decisions when we’re forced to act quickly – our reflective brains are much better at trying to think through an issue or problem. But we tend to make a lot of our decisions – about 95% of the decisions we make on a day-to-day basis – without reflecting on them.

“So, if a scammer can get you to make an instinctive gut reaction to something, the more they’re using that fast neural network to get you to do something instinctively rather than pausing. And that’s why you see a lot of the messages around fraud being about pausing and thinking, even though it’s really difficult.

“And I think depending on the type of scam you also see them using illusions of scarcity – like time-limited offers.