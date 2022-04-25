For Alysia*, a marketing manager based in London, shopping on mobile apps has seen her finances deteriorate and it all began during the pandemic. “I was living on my own and on furlough when lockdown hit in 2020,” she tells Stylist. “I started buying things out of boredom really. It was a nice feeling to know a treat was coming in the post. A package arriving was usually the only major thing that would happen in my day.”

Alysia found herself clicking through to buy things while she absentmindedly scrolled through social media. She also downloaded specific store apps for ease. “I use Apple Pay, so if I downloaded a brand’s app, it meant I could easily buy things in a few taps,” she says. “My wallet’s linked up to social media so if I saw something an influencer was wearing, it could easily find it and buy it.”

It got to the point where Alysia couldn’t remember what she’d bought and how much she was spending. “I was buying so much in 2020, that packages would arrive at the door and I’d have a complete mind blank about why they were there and when I’d bought them.”