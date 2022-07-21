It’s always been a social taboo, but amid a cost of living crisis, it feels like we’re all talking about money – or the lack of – more than ever. But is that really the case, particularly in our closest relationships?

New research from Capital One has found that more than a fifth of UK adults in relationships only revealed their salary to their partner after a year or more of dating, with 5% keeping it hidden forever.

Almost a third admitted that they also keep information about their credit cards, personal loans and savings a secret from their partner, with 43% refusing to have a joint bank account with their partner, thinking it “overcomplicates a relationship”.

“It’s important that people are more open about their finances, especially when it comes to how they can work together with their partner to achieve their financial ambitions,” suggests Katy Lomax, chief experience officer at Capital One UK. But how do women really feel about broaching the murky subject of salaries and spending, especially with a new partner?

We asked five women to share their honest thoughts.