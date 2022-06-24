When I looked at my phone for the first time yesterday morning, I was met by a notification that sent a familiar jolt of panic through my chest.

Emblazoned across my home screen was a BBC news alert revealing that prices were rising at the “fastest rate for 40 years”, and that inflation had hit 9.1% in May.

Over the last couple of months, I’ve felt a lot of these ‘jolts’. Whether I’m tapping on to the Tube, buying food in Sainsbury’s or paying a bill, money – and the amount I’m spending – has become a source of daily anxiety.