At the weekend, I bought a laptop. It wasn’t an impulse purchase – I’d been saving up for quite some time, and I’d spent hours researching exactly what spec I needed and where I was going to buy it from.

I also knew I could afford it. Moving back home with my parents during lockdown has allowed me to save a considerable amount of money, and I felt confident that this purchase was an investment for years to come. But still, when I clicked buy, I couldn’t avoid the fact that I felt – and still feel – uncomfortably guilty about spending my own money.

I couldn’t even start this article without giving some justification about why I bought something. God forbid I decided to buy something on a whim or didn’t spend hours reading up about what I was going to buy. Despite knowing that my money is really nobody’s business but my own, I can’t help but shake the need to justify my spending to everyone in my life.