If money’s been on your mind a lot recently, you’re not alone. The cost of living crisis has made us all more aware of our spending – whether that’s on bills, food or non-essential items – and many of us are looking for ways to make our money work harder.

And that’s one thing today’s first Stylist Live speakers – writer and We Need To Talk About Money author Otegha Uwagba, Black Girl Finance founder Selina Flavius and TikTok educator Anna Brading, aka @MoneyForMillennials – know a lot about.

Taking to the main stage this morning, Uwagba, Flavius and Brading got down to business discussing all things financial wellbeing, pay rises and dealing with debt in front of the packed crowd – but it was their final words of wisdom that really caught our attention.