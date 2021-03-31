In addition to the negative maternal bias that many employers hold, mothers also encounter a variety of structural challenges when trying to have children and a career, including extortionate childcare costs. The UK has the second most expensive childcare system in the world as a proportion of our income (The Slovak Republic is just marginally more expensive). This means that many mothers are grafting their backsides off just to pay someone else to look after their children; and that’s if you can get a childcare place – pre-pandemic provision is already very low and about a quarter of childcare places are expected to be lost within the next six months due to the government further reducing funding to this sector in December 2020.

This lack of investment in anything that involves caring is an extension of the fact that we just expect women to do it for free; alongside the cleaning and cooking.

Data from the ONS shows that women do 60% more of the unpaid labour, and this was painfully apparent during the various lockdowns as mothers risked their career and their sanity to prop up society, ensuring the world kept spinning and society didn’t collapse into barbarian-like squalor. All of this work, the society saving stuff, isn’t paid, and it is totally undervalued.

Most mothers work part-time so that they can cope with all of the other unpaid work they have to do. But part-time work is paid on average £5 less per hour than full time work and working part-time reduces your chance of being promoted by more than half.

If you find yourself looking for work, the likelihood is you will end up in a job that is well below your pay and skill level as only 15% of jobs were advertised as flexible in 2019. It’s no wonder the average woman’s pension pot is £100k below that of a man’s.