However, one thing that tends to be at least a little stressful at this time of year looks to be more so than ever: Christmas shopping.

Every year, British people’s spending goes way up in the run-up to Christmas, as they take to high streets and online shops to find the perfect gifts for friends, family and partners. But this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many have experienced a strain on their finances, whether because they’re struggling on furlough or facing redundancy.

Even so, research conducted by financial comparison website Finder has found that Brits are still planning on spending an average of £476.05 each on Christmas presents this year. This is less than the £513 the average person spent in 2019, but still a considerable amount of cash to splash during such uncertain times.