“A recession has an impact on the whole economy which affects everyone both individuals and businesses,” explains Bukiie Smart, author of The ABCs of Personal Finance and founder and editor of Save Spend Invest, a personal finance platform which helps millennials learn how to manage their money.

“Job losses and falling income are usually the most significant impact on an individual level. Taxes could also increase, as well as the cost of living. This means that you may not be able to afford the same or similar things as you did before. Your bills may increase and you may not have the income to fund your lifestyle the same way.”

Clare Francis, director of savings and investments at Barclays, agrees: “Many people’s personal finances have already been affected because they’re still furloughed or have lost their job and, for many, there is a sense of uncertainty about the future.”