UC is a new government benefit system for people out of work or on a low income, replacing six existing benefits with one overall payment. It has faced constant criticism while being rolled out across the UK over recent years, mostly down to the fact that it usually takes five weeks from the claim date to getting the first payment.

But while nobody wants to rely on benefits, the fact is that social welfare is there to help us when we need it. There should be no shame or embarrassment in the process, but it has long been attached to it. You only need to look at tabloid headlines, ignorant comments (and policies) made by politicians, and the predictable portrayal of families on benefits in documentaries and dramas.

Perhaps, the one small silver lining to come out of all this, is the breaking down of the stigma that has been attached to benefits for too long. And three women have shared their stories with Stylist to illustrate this.