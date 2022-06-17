Before you know it, the money has all dried up, it’s only the middle of the month and we’re left figuring out, once again, how to make that money stretch until payday.

That frustrating mid-month feeling, usually two weeks after our previous payday and two weeks before our next (for those who get paid at the end of the month, of course) is the ultimate sweet spot for financial carnage. After spending money on things we need and (rightly so, in the name of self-care) things we don’t, we can find ourselves in a position where we are forced to count the pennies until our next influx of cash – and while it’s something that many of us do, it doesn’t exactly get easier each month.

It’s something that has left me frustrated as I find myself once again debating how much to spend for the remaining two weeks, and it’s a shared experience among many of my late-twenty-something friends.

And while we may spend time bitching over a lack of funds over a cheap bottle of wine, the reality is this is the result of a culture where many of us are living paycheck to paycheck, leaving us in a never-ending cycle that affects both our finances and our wellbeing.