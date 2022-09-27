A recession is a decline in a country’s economic activity, and is “identified by a fall in gross domestic product (GDP) in two successive quarters”, explains Rachel Harte, head of financial planning at Claro Wellbeing.

As well as a drop in GDP, which is “a measure of economic activity based on the total value of all final goods and services produced during a certain period”, economists also consider consumer demand and the rate of employment to determine whether a country is in recession, Harte explains, by looking at “retail sales and employment statistics, which would all decline in a recession”.

“When income isn’t increasing as fast as inflation […] people have less money to spend on other things,” says Emma Fielding, chartered financial planner at First Wealth and Thrive Money contributor. Inflation is currently around the 10% mark and, according to the Bank of England, is expected to peak at 11% in October. UK real-term pay, meanwhile, dropped by a record 3% in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

When people have less disposable income, this affects businesses as their profits are reduced and, combined with inflation, have higher operating costs, Fielding says. “To offset this loss of profits, businesses will try to spend less or cut costs, which can include making redundancies. Job losses start to increase and unemployment rises as fewer companies look to hire.”

While it might sound scary, Fielding urges us not to worry. “It’s important to remember that a recession is a normal part of the economic cycle,” she says.