How does cash stuffing work?

Fairweather says that for those who want to give cash-stuffing a go, they must take an amount of money out of the bank in cash and divide it up into categories based on their plans for that money.

“You might have an envelope for groceries, another for rent, one for transport, one for leisure and fun, and so on. When you want to spend something, you grab the right envelope and take cash out of it,” she says. “If the envelope is empty, you have to decide: do you move money from another envelope or just not spend?”

Fairweather says that there are apps that create a digital version of cash stuffing, which is useful for the kinds of spending that aren’t usually done in cash, like paying bills or clearing debt.

However, for some people, an app lacks the physical reminder of money you can touch, but she says: “The principle of splitting your money up based on its intended job is the same.”