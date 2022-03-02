Most of us, understandably, absolutely hate wasting money. Whether it’s £5 or £50 on events that didn’t live up to our expectations or stuff we’ll never use, that sinking feeling of guilt and regret is never nice to experience.

But what about the things we are happy to spend our hard-earned cash on? The experiences that genuinely improve our day-to-day lives, or ventures that help us to reward or better ourselves.

Stylist asked eight women about the best investment they’ve ever made in themselves, and this is what they said.