In Stylist’s new digital series In the Red, we investigate how debt is really impacting young women in 2022 – from our connection with credit cards and shopping to examining how debt informs our relationships, our beauty regimes and the way we operate in the world.

When it comes to how we spend our money, “putting it on plastic” seems to be more commonplace than ever. In 2020 alone, people in the UK spent over £17.3 billion on credit cards, yet they remain a tool women, in particular, have come to feel guilty about.