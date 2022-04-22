Personal finances: from luxury fashion to further education, 5 women discuss the debt they don’t regret
While debt is often viewed as a bad thing, sometimes it can result in positive experiences. Stylist’s senior digital writer Leah Sinclair speaks to five women about the one debt they don’t regret and how it changed their lives for the better.
Growing up, debt was always the big, bad, scary word that no one ever talked about.
It was the one thing I knew many people dealt with but never discussed, and the idea of taking out loans, overdrafts or anything in between was met with caution.
While the warnings to “save save save” and to not take out loans came from a good place – after all, one in six individuals in the UK is over-indebted, particularly among 25- to 35-year-olds – it did mean that my perception of debt was something I initially feared, like a bank-shaped cloud that would linger over my head and never leave.
But the reality is, sometimes debt doesn’t have to be negative. Whether you’re taking out a loan to start up a new business or purchasing something that you’ve wanted or needed for a long time, some debts can serve a purpose that is positive, be it to your career, mental health or even your wardrobe.
Stylist spoke to five women about just that – the one debt they don’t regret. From purchasing a £500 coat from Harrods to investing in further education, these women splashed the cash on something that was important to them and reveal how it has transformed their lives for the better.
Heather Suttie
“I spent £800 purchasing my dog Charlee in 2001 and it’s by far the best money I’ve ever spent.
“Charlee lived until she was 16 and a half years old, which the vet said was a phenomenal age for her breed. However, 14 years after she came into my life, her health started deteriorating. I racked up vet bills worth £7,500, which weren’t covered by pet insurance, even though I forked out almost £1,000 a year on the policy.
“Despite those challenges, Charlee gave me a lifetime of memories and endless joy. She kept me fit both mentally and physically, I met lots of interesting people on our walks over the years and I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”
Francesca Baker
“I was always taught never to get into debt – my parents never even had a mortgage and I also always feared the permanence of a mortgage.
“The idea of buying a house in my 20s seemed so final, so I kept renting in London. But I later realised that I loved London and wanted to stay here. So last November, I bought a house and dragged my boyfriend to live in Hoxton with me.
“It’s a big expense and a major change to my life, but we’re so happy and it’s well worth it.”
Charlotte Carter
“I decided to start investing in my second business, a luxury laptop bag brand, during lockdown and it was a life-changing experience. I was excited to embark on this venture even amid the chaos of the pandemic – plus, with more time spent at home, there were less of those day-to-day life expenses which meant space to save somewhat.
“However, due to the shipping crisis, I did have to borrow money as the cost of shipping had gone through the roof. This meant all of the items I had presold would have been delayed for customers by months if I didn’t take the decision to airfreight them in at a premium.
“At the time it was very stressful. I had already invested a lot into my business and felt that it was sink or swim. I decided to borrow funds in order to make sure the people who had supported my brand at the very beginning got their orders on time – this meant paying a premium price tag on the transportation of the goods.
“It was a tough call but benefited me in the end. I worked to pay off my debt and it’s a decision I don’t regret at all.”
Alison Jasper
“Growing up, I haven’t always been good with money. It wasn’t something that was discussed when I was a child and I was pretty sheltered.
“But in 2000, there was one purchase I made that really stuck with me. I left the civil service to go back to university as a mature student and I decided to buy a coat and boots that would last for years.
“I bought an alpaca coat from Harrods, which cost £500 (I don’t remember the name of the brand now) and a pair of black Ecco boots for £85. The boots lasted for 12 years until the sole split and the coat is still hanging up in my wardrobe. While it no longer fits, I cannot imagine parting with it and it brings back memories whenever I look at it.”
Patricia Roberts
“The one debt that I do not regret is the student loan I took out to pursue higher education. As a student from a low-income family headed by a single mum, I needed to work multiple jobs and also take on considerable educational debt to cover the cost of the degrees I pursued.
“The education I attained, however, opened many career opportunities for me and the earnings from those roles led to a higher quality of life for both myself and my family. I have no regrets about having to borrow money to cover educational costs because I recognise and enjoy the return on the investment every day and the experience has led me to be able to help many others.”
Image: Getty; Francesca Baker; Heather Suttie; Patricia Roberts