Growing up, debt was always the big, bad, scary word that no one ever talked about.

It was the one thing I knew many people dealt with but never discussed, and the idea of taking out loans, overdrafts or anything in between was met with caution.

While the warnings to “save save save” and to not take out loans came from a good place – after all, one in six individuals in the UK is over-indebted, particularly among 25- to 35-year-olds – it did mean that my perception of debt was something I initially feared, like a bank-shaped cloud that would linger over my head and never leave.