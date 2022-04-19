Anecdotally, women have also expressed worries about their levels of debt and how it will impact their future. “I always seem to run out of money at the end of the month and end up using my credit card. It’s a vicious circle,” Izzy from Manchester tells Stylist. “I just don’t get the chance to save. I worry about things like getting a mortgage or having a pension.”

“I have a huge student loan from my Master’s degree and there’s been barely a month since the pandemic started when I haven’t been in my overdraft,” Alice from Leeds tells Stylist. “Debt feels like something that is just always going to be part of my life.”