Having savings is something we all aspire to have but not enough people have. In fact, one in 10 Brits have no savings at all and 41% of Brits don’t have enough savings to live for one month without income.

These sobering statistics highlight the reality of financial security in the UK, with many having little to no savings at all – and a new study has discovered that women are more inclined to have less savings than men.

A recent study reported by The Conversation found that being in a couple can leave women with less savings, suggesting that “gender norms influence attitudes towards savings”.

The research analysed the long-term savings goals among 1,760 people at a UK investment firm, along with insights from 56 interviews with a group of UK-based men and women.