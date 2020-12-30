“I’ve never been unfaithful to my partner, but I can imagine it was a similar sort of guilt. I knew I’d let him down and it was my fault. While I was always worried he would find out, I didn’t think he would, purely as I kept my spending in my own private accounts, and he was oblivious to how much my new possessions cost.”

When Dee finally sought help from Freeze Debt, she felt she had to “come clean” with her husband, who was understanding and reassured her that he’d help get it sorted. “I felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders and that, with his support, I could get through it.”

While she is still paying off the debt, she is receiving counselling for her mental health, which kickstarted her debt spiral in the first place, and now talks to her husband about money “constantly”.

Dee’s advice to others in her situation? “Be transparent with your partner, and if you are in debt, there is help available.”