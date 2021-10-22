“I can’t help but wonder if the gender pay gap comes into this – if women are statistically earning less, they’ll be paying off their loans at a slower pace and racking up the interest in the meantime.” Katie isn’t alone in this worry, either.

“I don’t know anyone who’s paid off all their student debt yet and I’m 34! I’ve only just got rid of all the other kinds of debt,” Becca, an author, tells Stylist.

“My interest is more than the payment each month so it’s never going,” adds Lorin, a fitness instructor still saddled with student debt.

“I have three degrees (two master’s) and never expect to get a job that pays well enough to make a dent in them,” admits Jemma, a writer.

Katherine, a fellow English graduate, left university in 2015 and also has yet to repay the majority of her loan. “I’ve possibly paid off £150, if that. Thanks to interest, low salaries and starting my MA this month, I highly doubt I’ll ever repay it in full.”