But this just isn’t about the cost of living crisis. Our attitudes to money have been affected by both the pandemic, and for many, the after-effects of spending a significant part of their youth stuck at home. This is the case for 28-year-old Rebecca, who has recently stopped putting money into savings in order to “cope with the return of having a social life post-pandemic”.

“Saving at the moment feels more of a luxury than a necessity,” says London-based Rebecca. “Being able to say ‘yes’ to things like travel, festivals and gigs following a time where they weren’t possible has become such an important catalyst behind my happiness and sanity.

“I think people sometimes forget the long-term value of socialising,” Rebecca continues. “They’re not random short-term bursts of a good time, but memories that’ll often carry into the future. That future might not be in the big house your savings funded, but it’s possible it will be somewhere else just as great.”

Many people are making up for the time they spent at home by travelling and socialising more than they usually would right now, which means the money they once were saving during the pandemic now needs to be allocated elsewhere. “I believe that you can have your cake and eat it too,” says financial coach Esther Bangura on people’s decisions to spend rather than save. “As difficult and devastating as the pandemic was, it taught us that life is fleeting and that there is more to life than working to pay the bills. True financial wellness is about striking the right balance in your relationship with money.”