“What are you grateful for?” is the question artist Justyna Green is asking 100 people in the creative industry as part of her new exhibition at the London Design Festival.

The London-based illustrator, known for her distinctive style combining organic patterns with an uplifting colour palette, has created art inspired by hugs, swimming, yoga, green space and even squirrels as part of the series, based on what her respondents said they felt thankful for throughout the pandemic.