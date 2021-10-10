A new government-backed proposal to protect women travelling alone has been met with criticism online, with many saying the scheme fails to address the reasons why women feel so unsafe in the first place.

The proposal by BT, which has reportedly received backing from the home secretary Priti Patel, would allow women to opt into a GPS tracking system by calling or texting a phone number, possibly 888, which would trigger an alert if they did not reach their destination (which they can record via a mobile app) on time.

It’s reported that the service, which is currently being referred to as ‘Walk Me Home’, would then send a message to the user at the time they’re supposed to arrive home. A failure to respond would issue calls to their emergency contacts; there would also be an option for the user to call the police.