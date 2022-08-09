The importance of abortion access is something that has become increasingly apparent in the light of Roe v Wade.

The US ruling, which saw the Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion, brought attention to both how women are able to access abortions around the world and also whether they are equipped with the knowledge and understanding of how it works in the country they’re in – something that has become the focus of a new UK study.

The report, which was conducted by YouGov and shared with The Independent, found around a third of women in the UK do not know how to access an abortion where they live.

The study discovered only one in four people understand how law relating to abortion works in the UK, and almost half of the 2,200 people questioned at the end of July could not “confidently tell a friend how to get an abortion in the UK”.