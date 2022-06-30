Following the repeal of Roe v Wade, which protected the right to abortion in the US, Dominic Raab has ruled out backing an amendment to his proposed British Bill of Rights to establish access to abortion as a human right.

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, first proposed tabling an amendment to the bill as a result of growing concern about abortion access across the world.

Speaking in a parliamentary debate on the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, Creasy said: “Roe v Wade gave American women a constitutional right to have an abortion. Currently here in the UK, only women in Northern Ireland have their constitutional right to an abortion protected as a human right.”