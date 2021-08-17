Despite the fact that one third of women in the UK will have an abortion within their lifetime, abortion remains a topic often shrouded in shame and secrecy.

In England, Scotland, and Wales, the Abortion Act makes it possible to have an abortion at up to 23 weeks, however in Northern Ireland, legal access to abortion is limited.

Over 200,000 abortions take place in England and Wales every year, so the creation of a safe space for people to share their abortion experiences, good and bad, has become increasingly important since the pandemic.