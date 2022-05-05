Women across the world are still reeling from the leaked Supreme Court document stating that the US’s landmark abortion legislation, Roe v. Wade – which protects a woman’s right to have an abortion through the first trimester of pregnancy – was going to be be overturned.

According to Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice think-tank based in the US, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if the legislation is overturned, setting a worrying precedent for healthcare access across the world.

As Jo Maugham of The Good Law Project noted on Twitter: “If you don’t think this is coming to the UK, if you don’t think abortion rights will be weaponised as trans rights are, and by many of the same people, you are in for quite a shock.”