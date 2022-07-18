Two women in the UK are currently facing prison for having an abortion – including one who obtained abortion pills from an authorised provider – according to a new report from The Sunday Times.

The first, a 25-year-old mother of one, pleaded not guilty at Oxford Crown Court on Friday to a single charge of administering poison with intent to procure a miscarriage. It is alleged that the woman took Misoprostol – one of two pills that are routinely prescribed by doctors at abortion clinics and hospitals – in January last year.

The crime, which falls under a piece of Victorian legislation called the Offences Against The Person Act 1861, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; on Friday, the woman was told via an interpreter that she will face trial in February next year.