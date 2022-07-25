“The Mayor is working with TfL and the police to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of sexual harassment across the whole network, and stamp this predatory behaviour out. Sadiq is clear that violence and harassment towards women is a deep cultural problem in our society, and we must not simply respond to male violence against women and girls, but prevent it, which is why he continues to take action by funding initiatives to address the behaviour of at-risk offenders to prevent incidents happening.

“A lot of work still needs to be done, but tackling violence against women and girls remains an absolute priority and the Mayor is determined to ensure that every woman and girl is safe, and feels safe – whatever the time of day and wherever they are in the capital.”

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of compliance, policing, operations and security, said: “We operate a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of unwanted sexual behaviour and sexual harassment on London’s public transport network and are committed to ensuring that women and girls feel safe while travelling on the network.

“With our partners in the British Transport Police, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and City of London Police we are committed to making travel safer for women and girls. We support the Mayor’s calls to make sexual harassment in public spaces a criminal offence.

“We have a bold and clear sexual harassment campaign on our network which names the behaviours we will not tolerate. As well as proactive police patrols taking place across public transport, we work with the police to pursue all sexual harassment offences using our extensive network of CCTV and will be continuing to deliver sexual harassment training to all frontline staff.

“Everyone should feel safe and be safe when travelling around London at all times and the safety of women and girls is an absolute priority for us. Tackling sexual harassment is an essential part of this and we continue to invest in transport policing to prevent and tackle sexual harassment across our networks. We ask those that experience or witness sexual harassment to report it so we can work to prevent it and to take action against perpetrators.”