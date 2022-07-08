It comes after British tennis star Alicia Barnett discussed the stress of wearing Wimbledon whites while on her period.

“I do think some traditions could be changed. I, for one, am a massive advocate for women’s rights and I think having this discussion is just amazing, that people are now talking about it,” she told PA.

’Personally, I love the tradition of all-whites and I think we will handle it pretty well.

“I think being on your period on the tour is hard enough, but to wear whites as well isn’t easy.

While it isn’t easy, Barnette added that “girls can handle it”.

“We’re pretty tough when it comes down to it.”

Olympic champion Monica Puig also addressed Wimbledon’s all-white dress code back in May.

When discussing whether it affects players, Puig tweeted: “Definitely something that affects female athletes! Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks.”