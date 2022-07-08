Wimbledon 2022: activists plan protest against ‘archaic’ all-white dress code over period concerns
Leah Sinclair
Published
The protest will take place this Saturday at the main gates of the All England Club.
Activists will hold a ‘small-scale’ protest at the Wimbledon women’s final in a bid to address the all-white dress code, which they claim restricts tennis players who have periods.
According to The Telegraph, the protest will take place this Saturday at the main gates of the All England Club during the final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, to highlight the “archaic” all-white dress code.
The protest follows the launch of the Address The Dress Code campaign last week that aims to highlight Wimbledon’s need to change this tradition.
The Telegraph reports that protestors will wear custom-made skirts with a ‘red blood’ skort underlayer, to emphasise the difficulty of wearing white clothing for people who menstruate.
This move is inspired by former Russian-born French player Tatiana Golovin, who wore red shorts under her skirt at the 2007 Championships.
Gabriella Holmes, one of the co-founders of the campaign, told the newspaper: “These archaic rules were written years ago by men and they’ve gotten stricter and stricter over the years. It’s about time they were rewritten with menstruation in mind.
“We’re not asking for drastic changes. Maybe the Wimbledon board can sit down and make a couple of amendments that consider the fact that women are competing on their period and it’s adding to their pressure when they’re performing at this level.”
It comes after British tennis star Alicia Barnett discussed the stress of wearing Wimbledon whites while on her period.
“I do think some traditions could be changed. I, for one, am a massive advocate for women’s rights and I think having this discussion is just amazing, that people are now talking about it,” she told PA.
’Personally, I love the tradition of all-whites and I think we will handle it pretty well.
“I think being on your period on the tour is hard enough, but to wear whites as well isn’t easy.
While it isn’t easy, Barnette added that “girls can handle it”.
“We’re pretty tough when it comes down to it.”
Olympic champion Monica Puig also addressed Wimbledon’s all-white dress code back in May.
When discussing whether it affects players, Puig tweeted: “Definitely something that affects female athletes! Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks.”
Wimbledon has been approached for comment
Image: Getty